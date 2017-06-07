Kate Mara's Fiancé Jamie Bell Is Very Into Wedding Planning!

Kate Mara and her fiance Jamie Bell‘s wedding is in the works!

While making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday evening (June 6), the 34-year-old actress chatted with Jimmy about the failed screen test that brought her and Jamie together, and also dished about being “uninterested” in the wedding planning process.

“I don’t love planning,” Kate told Jimmy. “I like planning in my life in general, but wedding planning, I’m just not that interested. Like, ‘what kind of spoon do you want on the table?’ I’m just so uninterested, but Jamie is very interested. Like I will say ‘I don’t care’, and he will immediately give a response of exactly the color, the shape. He’s the bride, yeah.”

Kate also talked about playing badass Iraq war hero Megan Leavey in the eponymous biopic.



