Katherine Heigl & Ashton Kutcher Go Country for CMT Awards!

Katherine Heigl stepped out in bold blood orange at the 2017 CMT Music Awards!

The 38-year-old actress brought along her husband Josh Kelley as her date for country music’s big night held at the Music City Center on Wednesday evening (June 7) in Nashville, Tenn.

She was joined by Ashton Kutcher, who snapped this pic with country star Reba McEntire and his That ’70s Show co-star Danny Masterson. (See the full pic in our gallery.)

Also in attendance were the group’s fellow presenters, Dallas‘ Josh Henderson, RaeLynn, and The Big Bang Theory‘s Johnny Galecki.

“Arrived in Nashville last night and decided to eschew my usual martini in favor of the locals drink of choice…whiskey!” Katherine captioned the Instagram photo below. “This cocktail is called the Tennessee Waltz and was made to perfection by the lovely bartender at The Oak Bar in The Hermitage Hotel. They were so tasty I had to have two…what can I say, when in Rome…😏🥃🥃😳.”

A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

FYI: Katherine is wearing a Lanvin dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Piaget jewelry, and an Edie Parker clutch.

