Top Stories
CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 9:59 pm

Katherine Heigl & Ashton Kutcher Go Country for CMT Awards!

Katherine Heigl & Ashton Kutcher Go Country for CMT Awards!

Katherine Heigl stepped out in bold blood orange at the 2017 CMT Music Awards!

The 38-year-old actress brought along her husband Josh Kelley as her date for country music’s big night held at the Music City Center on Wednesday evening (June 7) in Nashville, Tenn.

She was joined by Ashton Kutcher, who snapped this pic with country star Reba McEntire and his That ’70s Show co-star Danny Masterson. (See the full pic in our gallery.)

Also in attendance were the group’s fellow presenters, DallasJosh Henderson, RaeLynn, and The Big Bang Theory‘s Johnny Galecki.

“Arrived in Nashville last night and decided to eschew my usual martini in favor of the locals drink of choice…whiskey!” Katherine captioned the Instagram photo below. “This cocktail is called the Tennessee Waltz and was made to perfection by the lovely bartender at The Oak Bar in The Hermitage Hotel. They were so tasty I had to have two…what can I say, when in Rome…😏🥃🥃😳.”

FYI: Katherine is wearing a Lanvin dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Piaget jewelry, and an Edie Parker clutch.

15+ pictures inside of Katherine Heigl, Ashton Kutcher, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
katherine heigl and ashton kutcher go country for cmt awards 01
katherine heigl and ashton kutcher go country for cmt awards 02
katherine heigl and ashton kutcher go country for cmt awards 03
katherine heigl and ashton kutcher go country for cmt awards 04
katherine heigl and ashton kutcher go country for cmt awards 05
katherine heigl and ashton kutcher go country for cmt awards 06
katherine heigl and ashton kutcher go country for cmt awards 07
katherine heigl and ashton kutcher go country for cmt awards 08
katherine heigl and ashton kutcher go country for cmt awards 09
katherine heigl and ashton kutcher go country for cmt awards 10
katherine heigl and ashton kutcher go country for cmt awards 11
katherine heigl and ashton kutcher go country for cmt awards 12
katherine heigl and ashton kutcher go country for cmt awards 13
katherine heigl and ashton kutcher go country for cmt awards 14
katherine heigl and ashton kutcher go country for cmt awards 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 CMT Music Awards, Ashton Kutcher, CMT Music Awards, Danny Masterson, Johnny Galecki, Josh Henderson, Josh Kelley, Katherine Heigl, RaeLynn, Reba McEntire

JJ Links Around The Web

getty
  • Kevin Hart responds to Bill Mahr's N-word joke - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande drops "Over the Rainbow" to raise money for Manchester victims - Just Jared Jr
  • Another Pretty Little Liars character got engaged in the latest episode - Wetpaint
  • David Spade is the latest celeb victim of a home burglary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Rihanna shuts down body shamers - Gossip Cop