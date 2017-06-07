Laura Prepon Shows Off Growing Baby Bump With Ben Foster

Laura Prepon is baby bump’ on the red carpet!

The 37-year-old Orange is the New Black star showed off her growing bump while attending the premiere of her new movie The Hero with fiance Ben Foster at the Whitby Hotel on Wednesday night (June 7) in New York City.

It was revealed that Laura and Ben were expecting their first child together back in January, so her due date is fast-approaching!

