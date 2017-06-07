Top Stories
CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 10:13 pm

Laura Prepon Shows Off Growing Baby Bump With Ben Foster

Laura Prepon Shows Off Growing Baby Bump With Ben Foster

Laura Prepon is baby bump’ on the red carpet!

The 37-year-old Orange is the New Black star showed off her growing bump while attending the premiere of her new movie The Hero with fiance Ben Foster at the Whitby Hotel on Wednesday night (June 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Laura Prepon

It was revealed that Laura and Ben were expecting their first child together back in January, so her due date is fast-approaching!

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, watch the first five minutes of the new season of Orange is the New Black!
Just Jared on Facebook
laura prepon baby bump the hero 01
laura prepon baby bump the hero 02
laura prepon baby bump the hero 03
laura prepon baby bump the hero 04
laura prepon baby bump the hero 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ben Foster, Laura Prepon, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

getty
  • Kevin Hart responds to Bill Mahr's N-word joke - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande drops "Over the Rainbow" to raise money for Manchester victims - Just Jared Jr
  • Another Pretty Little Liars character got engaged in the latest episode - Wetpaint
  • David Spade is the latest celeb victim of a home burglary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Rihanna shuts down body shamers - Gossip Cop
  • Timber56

    She looks lovely