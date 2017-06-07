Wed, 07 June 2017 at 10:54 pm
Luke Bryan & Jason Derulo Belt Out 'Want to Want Me' at CMT Awards 2017 - Watch Now!
Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo teamed up at the 2017 CMT Music Awards held at the Music City Center on Wednesday evening (June 7) in Nashville, Tenn.
The duo reprised their duet of Jason‘s hit “Want to Want Me,” which they “performed” together two years ago via Smule’s Sing! Karaoke app.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Luke Bryan
Jason and Luke also won the CMT Performance of the Year award for their version of “Want to Want Me” on CMT Crossroads.
Congrats guys! Watch their performance below!
Jason Derulo & Luke Bryan Perform 2017 CMT Awards
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2017 CMT Music Awards, CMT Music Awards, Jason Derulo, Luke Bryan
Sponsored Links by ZergNet