Wed, 07 June 2017 at 10:54 pm

Luke Bryan & Jason Derulo Belt Out 'Want to Want Me' at CMT Awards 2017 - Watch Now!

Luke Bryan & Jason Derulo Belt Out 'Want to Want Me' at CMT Awards 2017 - Watch Now!

Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo teamed up at the 2017 CMT Music Awards held at the Music City Center on Wednesday evening (June 7) in Nashville, Tenn.

The duo reprised their duet of Jason‘s hit “Want to Want Me,” which they “performed” together two years ago via Smule’s Sing! Karaoke app.

Jason and Luke also won the CMT Performance of the Year award for their version of “Want to Want Me” on CMT Crossroads.

Congrats guys! Watch their performance below!

Jason Derulo & Luke Bryan Perform 2017 CMT Awards
