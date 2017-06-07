Top Stories
Wed, 07 June 2017 at 7:33 pm

Luke Bryan & Wife Caroline Boyer Attend CMT Awards 2017

Luke Bryan & Wife Caroline Boyer Attend CMT Awards 2017

Luke Bryan couples up with his wife Caroline Boyer for the red carpet at the 2017 CMT Music Awards held at the Music City Center on Wednesday evening (June 7) in Nashville, Tenn.

The duo was joined by fellow country artists Chris Young, Jake Owen, Thomas Rhett, and Brett Eldredge.

Also in attendance were model Josephine Skriver and The Bachelorette alum Luke Pell.

Brett, Luke, and Thomas will all be taking the stage for performances later in the evening, so stay tuned!

15+ pictures inside of Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, and more at the 2017 CMT Awards
Just Jared on Facebook
luke bryan wife 2017 cmt awards 01
luke bryan wife 2017 cmt awards 02
luke bryan wife 2017 cmt awards 03
luke bryan wife 2017 cmt awards 04
luke bryan wife 2017 cmt awards 05
luke bryan wife 2017 cmt awards 06
luke bryan wife 2017 cmt awards 07
luke bryan wife 2017 cmt awards 08
luke bryan wife 2017 cmt awards 09
luke bryan wife 2017 cmt awards 10
luke bryan wife 2017 cmt awards 11
luke bryan wife 2017 cmt awards 12
luke bryan wife 2017 cmt awards 13
luke bryan wife 2017 cmt awards 14
luke bryan wife 2017 cmt awards 15
luke bryan wife 2017 cmt awards 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 CMT Awards, Brett Eldredge, Caroline Boyer, Chris Young, cmt awards, Jake Owen, Josephine Skriver, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett

JJ Links Around The Web

getty
  • Kevin Hart responds to Bill Mahr's N-word joke - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande drops "Over the Rainbow" to raise money for Manchester victims - Just Jared Jr
  • Another Pretty Little Liars character got engaged in the latest episode - Wetpaint
  • David Spade is the latest celeb victim of a home burglary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Rihanna shuts down body shamers - Gossip Cop