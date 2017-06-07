Luke Bryan & Wife Caroline Boyer Attend CMT Awards 2017

Luke Bryan couples up with his wife Caroline Boyer for the red carpet at the 2017 CMT Music Awards held at the Music City Center on Wednesday evening (June 7) in Nashville, Tenn.

The duo was joined by fellow country artists Chris Young, Jake Owen, Thomas Rhett, and Brett Eldredge.

Also in attendance were model Josephine Skriver and The Bachelorette alum Luke Pell.

Brett, Luke, and Thomas will all be taking the stage for performances later in the evening, so stay tuned!

