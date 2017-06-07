Millie Bobby Brown Keeps Busy as She Jets Out of LA

Millie Bobby Brown is on the move again!

The 13-year-old actress was spotted making her way through LAX airport to catch a flight on Wednesday (June 7) in Los Angeles.

Millie‘s stay in LA was short, as she was just in town to attend a Stranger Thing‘s For Your Consideration event.

The day before, she was spotted in NYC while attending a SAG-AFTRA Foundation event.

Despite being so busy, Millie definitely still makes time for friends. That day, she took to her Instagram to share a sweet photo with pal Maddie Zieler.

“Hey girlie, missed ya,” Millie captioned the pic.