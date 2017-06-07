Miranda Lambert & Anderson East Arrive at CMT Awards: 'It's Kind of Like a Reunion!'

Miranda Lambert and her boyfriend Anderson East just hit the black carpet at the 2017 CMT Music Awards!

The singers dressed their best for country music’s big night held at the Music City Center on Wednesday evening (June 7) in Nashville, Tenn.

Miranda is up for two awards, Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for “Vice.”

She will also be taking the stage to perform her hit song “Pink Sunglasses” from her latest double album The Weight of These Wings.

“The CMT Awards are loud and fun as you can tell, but they’re definitely more laidback than any other award show for sure,” she told CMT. “It’s kind of like a reunion. Everybody’s here this week to celebrate country music, and the CMTs is the sort of place where we can all gather and see each other because everybody scatters their own ways during this week. So, it’s fun.”

“I’m doing something fun this time,” she added about her performance. “I’ve been doing ‘Pink Sunglasses’ on the road, and we’ve been lovin’ it. So, it felt like summer and festive and perfect for CMA week and … They’ve handed out like a thousand pairs of pink sunglasses [for the performance], so I’m excited.”

Yesterday, Miranda got stuck in an elevator at rehearsals!

FYI: Miranda is wearing David Koma, Joyce Echols shoes, Effy Jewelry, Taylor Wilkinson Designs, and EF Collection jewelry, and a Judith Leiber clutch.