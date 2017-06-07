Miranda Lambert Hands Out 'Pink Sunglasses' During CMT Awards Performance!
Miranda Lambert knows how to get a crowd going.
The 33-year-old singer rocked the stage at the 2017 CMT Music Awards held at the Music City Center on Wednesday evening (June 7) in Nashville, Tenn.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miranda Lambert
She belted out her fun jam “Pink Sunglasses” from her latest album The Weight of These Wings – and made sure that everyone in audience had a pair of pink glasses to wear during the performance!
“It felt like summer and festive and perfect for [the CMT Awards],” Miranda said before the show.
Watch the sassy performance, complete with Miranda‘s eye-rolling and sing-rapping, below!
If you missed it, check out Miranda‘s red carpet pics here.
Miranda Lambert – “Pink Sunglasses” at 2017 CMT Awards