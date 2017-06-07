Top Stories
CMT Awards 2017

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 11:36 pm

Miranda Lambert Hands Out 'Pink Sunglasses' During CMT Awards Performance!

Miranda Lambert knows how to get a crowd going.

The 33-year-old singer rocked the stage at the 2017 CMT Music Awards held at the Music City Center on Wednesday evening (June 7) in Nashville, Tenn.

She belted out her fun jam “Pink Sunglasses” from her latest album The Weight of These Wings – and made sure that everyone in audience had a pair of pink glasses to wear during the performance!

“It felt like summer and festive and perfect for [the CMT Awards],” Miranda said before the show.

Watch the sassy performance, complete with Miranda‘s eye-rolling and sing-rapping, below!

Miranda Lambert – “Pink Sunglasses” at 2017 CMT Awards
