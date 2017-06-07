Top Stories
Wed, 07 June 2017 at 2:00 pm

Nick Viall & 'Partner In Crime' Vanessa Grimaldi Couple Up For LoveMonster Launch!

Nick Viall & 'Partner In Crime' Vanessa Grimaldi Couple Up For LoveMonster Launch!

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi‘s love fest is still going strong!

The 36-year-old Bachelor star and his fiancee made a special appearance for the launch of ALTR Created Diamonds’ new luxury brand, LOVEMONSTER at JCK Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Resort on Tuesday (June 6) in Las Vegas.

“Sin City is more fun with a partner in crime #Vegas #lovemonsternyc,” Nick captioned with his Instagram post.

The newly engaged couple was be on hand to meet and greet and photo opportunity with JCK guests.


