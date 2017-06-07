Top Stories
Wed, 07 June 2017 at 8:37 pm

Nicole Kidman Supports Hubby Keith Urban at CMT Awards 2017

Nicole Kidman looks lovely in lace while arriving with Keith Urban at the 2017 CMT Music Awards held at the Music City Center on Wednesday evening (June 7) in Nashville, Tenn.

The couple posed together on the red carpet before heading inside where Keith will later perform on stage with Carrie Underwood.

Keith is up for four awards, including Video of the Year for his song “Blue Ain’t Your Color.” Good luck to all the nominees!

