One of George Clooney's Twins Looks Just Like Him, Grandpa Nick Clooney Reveals!

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 9:26 am

George Clooney‘s father Nick Clooney is opening up about meeting his new grandchildren, Alexander and Ella, on Skype after Amal Clooney gave birth on Tuesday (June 6).

“They are gorgeous. Nina [George's mom] swears they have George’s nose,” proud grandfather Nick Clooney, 83, told Cincinnati WXIX. “Not both of them, one of them. The little boy looked like he had [George’s] nose. His little profile.”

“And I love their names Alexander and Ella. Both sound terrific,” Nick added. He also said they’re “gorgeous.”

George, well, his eyes were glazed so I’m not sure that he was sober. We’ll figure that out,” Nick joked. This comment is similar to the statement released by George‘s publicist, joking that George, “is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

Photos: Getty
