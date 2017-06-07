Prince Harry Gets Greeted in Rainy Australia With Hot Cup of Tea

The people of Australia are seemingly really considerate!

Prince Harry arrived in Sydney on Wednesday (June 7) for an Invictus Games Sydney 2018 Sailing Event and it was pouring rain at Sydney Harbour.

One nice lady decided to bring the royal a cup of hot tea! How sweet is that?!

That same day, Harry sat with school children after watching some demonstration sports during the launch of the Games.

