Wed, 07 June 2017 at 9:07 pm

Rachel Bilson, Jada Pinkett Smith, & Clare Bowen Are Ready to Present at CMT Awards

Rachel Bilson has made her entrance at the 2017 CMT Music Awards!

The 35-year-old Hart of Dixie star dazzled in a trendy top and leather skirt for the event held at the Music City Center on Wednesday evening (June 7) in Nashville, Tenn.

She was joined by her fellow presenters Jada Pinkett Smith and Clare Bowen. Other presenters who hit the black carpet included Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Dustin Lynch.

Clare brought along her fiance Brandon Robert Young. They shared a sweet smooch on their way inside!

“#cmtawards @rodarte #multitasking ☝️,” Rachel captioned the Instagram photo below.

A post shared by @rachelbilson on

FYI: Rachel is wearing Rodarte and carrying an Edie Parker clutch. Jada is wearing Carolina Herrera.

10+ pictures inside of Rachel Bilson, Jada Pinkett Smith, Clare Bowen, and more at the event…

