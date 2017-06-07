Top Stories
Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 9:40 am

Rihanna Visits Malawi School Children, Helps Teach Math in New Short Film

Rihanna Visits Malawi School Children, Helps Teach Math in New Short Film

Rihanna took the time to visit Malawi, a country in Africa, due to her roles with the Clara Lionel Foundation and Global Ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education. Ri visited the Muzu primary school back in January, and it was all documented in a video.

While in the country, the 29-year-old entertainer taught the students math and helped highlight the education system in the country. One teacher is often responsible for up to 100 students, where many cannot afford to eat. Young female students are often at a disadvantage and many have to walk a dangerous route to school. Rihanna was joined on the trip by Julia Gillard, former Prime Minister of Australia and Board Chair of the Global Partnership for Education, as well as Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen.

In her role, Ri is asking her fans to help try and raise $3.1 billion to bring education to over 870 million children in 89 countries between 2018 and 2020. 
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna visits malawi 01
rihanna visits malawi 02
rihanna visits malawi 03
rihanna visits malawi 04

Credit: Evan E Rogers
Posted to: Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

getty
  • Kevin Hart responds to Bill Mahr's N-word joke - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande drops "Over the Rainbow" to raise money for Manchester victims - Just Jared Jr
  • Another Pretty Little Liars character got engaged in the latest episode - Wetpaint
  • David Spade is the latest celeb victim of a home burglary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Rihanna shuts down body shamers - Gossip Cop