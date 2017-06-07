Rihanna Visits Malawi School Children, Helps Teach Math in New Short Film

Rihanna took the time to visit Malawi, a country in Africa, due to her roles with the Clara Lionel Foundation and Global Ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education. Ri visited the Muzu primary school back in January, and it was all documented in a video.

While in the country, the 29-year-old entertainer taught the students math and helped highlight the education system in the country. One teacher is often responsible for up to 100 students, where many cannot afford to eat. Young female students are often at a disadvantage and many have to walk a dangerous route to school. Rihanna was joined on the trip by Julia Gillard, former Prime Minister of Australia and Board Chair of the Global Partnership for Education, as well as Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen.

In her role, Ri is asking her fans to help try and raise $3.1 billion to bring education to over 870 million children in 89 countries between 2018 and 2020.