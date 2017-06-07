Wed, 07 June 2017 at 4:00 pm
Ryan Lochte Is Clarifying His Comments About Being Suicidal: 'I Would Never Do That'
- Ryan Lochte says he was not suicidal and his words were twisted – TMZ
- Every time Khloe Kardashian offended people on social media – Wetpaint
- This is Elle Fanning‘s biggest beauty regret – Just Jared Jr
- Do you recognize Emily Blunt? – DListed
- This 30 Rock star posed in her bikini – Hollywood Tuna
- Here’s what Tyler Oakley had to say about sex – Towleroad
- Is Louis Tomlinson back on with his ex!? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, Ryan Lochte
Sponsored Links by ZergNet