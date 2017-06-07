Salma Hayek's Pink Hair Moment At Cannes 'Freaked Out' Her Hubby Francois Henri Pinault!

Salma Hayek poses alongside her co-stars Connie Britton and Chloe Sevigny while attending the Gucci and The Cinema Society premiere of their latest film Beatriz at Dinner held at the Metrograph on Tuesday (June 6) in New York City.

The three ladies were joined at the event by their other cast mate John Lithgow, director Miguel Arteta, as well as Carla Gugino, Lea Thompson and Johannes Huebl, who all came out to show their support.

That same evening, Salma made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and dished about rocking a pink wig at the Kering Women in Motion Awards Dinner during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

“It freaked everyone out, especially my husband,” Salma told Stephen. “My daughter was cool, she was like ‘can I wear it after you?’ My husband was like ‘do you really? are you sure you want to do this?’ I think I embarrassed him a little bit, but then it worked out and he couldn’t believe that I actually pulled it off. I do that all the time, I surprised him.”



FYI: Salma is wearing Gucci and an Anabela Chan hand-set solitaire pearl ring at the premiere.