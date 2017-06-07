Sam Claflin Has Epic Photo Bomb Moment with Rachel Weisz at 'My Cousin Rachel' Premiere!

Sam Claflin for the win with this fun photo bomb!

While at the premiere for his new film My Cousin Rachel, Sam popped up behind stars Rachel Weisz and Holliday Grainger at the world premiere on Wednesday (June 7) in London, England.

The dark romance tells the story of a young Englishman (Claflin) who plots revenge against his mysterious, beautiful cousin (Weisz), believing that she murdered his guardian. But his feelings become complicated as he finds himself falling under the beguiling spell of her charms.

Watch the trailer here, and check out the film in the US on June 9!

FYI: Rachel is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress, Gianvito Rossi shoes, Asprey jewelry, and a Tod‘s clutch.