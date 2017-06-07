Wed, 07 June 2017 at 8:53 pm
Sam Hunt & Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Hit Up CMT Awards 2017
Sam Hunt couples up with wife Hannah Lee Fowler while attending the 2017 CMT Music Awards held at the Music City Center on Wednesday evening (June 7) in Nashville, Tenn.
The husband-wife duo was joined on the carpet by Lady Antebellum and Kellie Pickler.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Hunt
Sam and Hannah got married back in April in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends in his hometown of Cedartown, Ga.
20+ pictures inside of Sam Hunt and more stars at the 2017 CMT Awards…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2017 CMT Awards, Charles Kelley, cmt awards, Dave Haywood, Hannah Lee Fowler, Hillary Scott, Kellie Pickler, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt
Sponsored Links by ZergNet