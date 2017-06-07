Sam Hunt & Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Hit Up CMT Awards 2017

Sam Hunt couples up with wife Hannah Lee Fowler while attending the 2017 CMT Music Awards held at the Music City Center on Wednesday evening (June 7) in Nashville, Tenn.

The husband-wife duo was joined on the carpet by Lady Antebellum and Kellie Pickler.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Hunt

Sam and Hannah got married back in April in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends in his hometown of Cedartown, Ga.

20+ pictures inside of Sam Hunt and more stars at the 2017 CMT Awards…