Sarah Jessica Parker Didn't Think She Would Get Back into TV After 'Sex & The City' Ended

Sarah Jessica Parker braves the rain as she arrives on set for a day of filming on Tuesday (June 6) in New York City.

The 52-year-old actress looked stylish in a floral-print dress as she spent the day filming the second season of her HBO show Divorce.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Jessica Parker

In a recent interview with Variety, Sarah Jessica said that she she didn’t think she was going to get back into TV after her hit show Sex and the City ended.

“When I finished Sex and the City and then the movies, I assumed I wouldn’t do television for a while, because of how you characterized it,” Sarah Jessica said. “And I really love the medium. … I like the idea of living an alternate life to your own and telling a complete story about somebody. I love that television demands a sort of discipline. When you’re producing, and I’m sort of bundling producing in with the acting — because for me that is a part of the enormous joy and challenge and tears — I love how specific you have to be about every decision and how it all adds up so quickly.”