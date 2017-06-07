Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Selena Gomez looks so sexy in her sheer dress while holding hands with her boyfriend The Weeknd during a date night on Tuesday (June 6) in New York City.

The hot couple went out for dinner at Carbone in the West Village neighborhood after Abel‘s concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn that night.

Selena showed off a lot of leg in the dress with a high slit. She wore a different outfit for the concert, which she displayed on Instagram.

FYI: Selena is wearing an Alexandre Vauthier dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

