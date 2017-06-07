Top Stories
Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 2:17 am

Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Selena Gomez looks so sexy in her sheer dress while holding hands with her boyfriend The Weeknd during a date night on Tuesday (June 6) in New York City.

The hot couple went out for dinner at Carbone in the West Village neighborhood after Abel‘s concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn that night.

Selena showed off a lot of leg in the dress with a high slit. She wore a different outfit for the concert, which she displayed on Instagram.

Make sure to see the photos of Selena and The Weeknd on their date on Monday.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

FYI: Selena is wearing an Alexandre Vauthier dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

35+ pictures inside of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd heading to dinner…

Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 01
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 02
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 03
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 04
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 05
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 06
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 07
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 08
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 09
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 10
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 11
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 12
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 13
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 14
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 15
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 16
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 17
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 18
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 19
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 20
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 21
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 22
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 23
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 24
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 25
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 26
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 27
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 28
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 29
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 30
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 31
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 32
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 33
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 34
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 35
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 36
selena gomez wears sheer dress for date with the weeknd 37

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

getty
  • Kevin Hart responds to Bill Mahr's N-word joke - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande drops "Over the Rainbow" to raise money for Manchester victims - Just Jared Jr
  • Another Pretty Little Liars character got engaged in the latest episode - Wetpaint
  • David Spade is the latest celeb victim of a home burglary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Rihanna shuts down body shamers - Gossip Cop
  • Ely

    Abel’s so fine

  • Marybmann


    Google is paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family! !mj153d:
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !mj153d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash153ShopStorePay$97Hour… ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★:::::!mj153d..,.