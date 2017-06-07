'Stranger Things' Cast Promotes Season 2 in Beverly Hills

The cast of Stranger Things step out for Netflix’s Stranger Things For Your Consideration event on Tuesday night (June 6) at the Netflix Fysee Space in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The cast – Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and David Harbour – joined the show’s producers Ross and Matt Duffer along with Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos.

Little info has been released about the upcoming season, but the Duffer Brothers did spill that they’re going “big” for season two!

Mark your calendars – Stranger Things season two premieres on Halloween.

