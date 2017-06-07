Top Stories
Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 2:50 am

'Stranger Things' Cast Promotes Season 2 in Beverly Hills

'Stranger Things' Cast Promotes Season 2 in Beverly Hills

The cast of Stranger Things step out for Netflix’s Stranger Things For Your Consideration event on Tuesday night (June 6) at the Netflix Fysee Space in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The cast – Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and David Harbour – joined the show’s producers Ross and Matt Duffer along with Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos.

Little info has been released about the upcoming season, but the Duffer Brothers did spill that they’re going “big” for season two!

Mark your calendars – Stranger Things season two premieres on Halloween.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
the stranger things cast promote season 2 in beverly hills01
the stranger things cast promote season 2 in beverly hills02
the stranger things cast promote season 2 in beverly hills03
the stranger things cast promote season 2 in beverly hills04
the stranger things cast promote season 2 in beverly hills05
the stranger things cast promote season 2 in beverly hills06
the stranger things cast promote season 2 in beverly hills07
the stranger things cast promote season 2 in beverly hills08
the stranger things cast promote season 2 in beverly hills09
the stranger things cast promote season 2 in beverly hills10
the stranger things cast promote season 2 in beverly hills11
the stranger things cast promote season 2 in beverly hills12
the stranger things cast promote season 2 in beverly hills13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Caleb McLaughlin, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

JJ Links Around The Web

getty
  • Kevin Hart responds to Bill Mahr's N-word joke - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande drops "Over the Rainbow" to raise money for Manchester victims - Just Jared Jr
  • Another Pretty Little Liars character got engaged in the latest episode - Wetpaint
  • David Spade is the latest celeb victim of a home burglary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Rihanna shuts down body shamers - Gossip Cop