Tatiana Maslany Hits NYC Ahead Of 'Orphan Black' Final Season Premiere!

We’re just days away from the final season of Orphan Black!

So naturally, star of the show Tatiana Maslany is making her promo rounds in support of the show. The 31-year-old Emmy winner hit the red carpet at her Orphan Black showcase held as part of the 2017 IFC Split Screens Festival at IFC Center on Tuesday evening (June 6) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tatiana Maslany

That same day, Tatiana joined her co-stars Jordan Gavaris, Kristan Bruun, Kevin Hanchard, Ari Millen and Maria Doyle Kennedy at their Build Series panel to discuss Orphan Black at the Build Studio.

The final season of Orphan Black premieres on BBC America on Saturday, 10 ET/PT!