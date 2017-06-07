Top Stories
CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 8:18 pm

Thomas Rhett Cradles Pregnant Wife Lauren's Baby Bump at CMT Awards 2017

Thomas Rhett Cradles Pregnant Wife Lauren's Baby Bump at CMT Awards 2017

Thomas Rhett is excited for baby No. 2 while stepping out at the 2017 CMT Music Awards held at the Music City Center on Wednesday evening (June 7) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 27-year-old country singer was joined on the carpet by his pregnant wife Lauren, and he cradled her growing baby bump while posing!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Thomas Rhett

Not only is he performing, but Thomas is also up for three awards tonight.

Also in attendance were Billy Ray Cyrus (with daughter Brandi), Darius Rucker, and Cole Swindell.

15+ pictures inside of Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren at the 2017 CMT Awards
Just Jared on Facebook
thomas rhett wife pregnant lauren 2017 cmt 01
thomas rhett wife pregnant lauren 2017 cmt 02
thomas rhett wife pregnant lauren 2017 cmt 03
thomas rhett wife pregnant lauren 2017 cmt 04
thomas rhett wife pregnant lauren 2017 cmt 05
thomas rhett wife pregnant lauren 2017 cmt 06
thomas rhett wife pregnant lauren 2017 cmt 07
thomas rhett wife pregnant lauren 2017 cmt 08
thomas rhett wife pregnant lauren 2017 cmt 09
thomas rhett wife pregnant lauren 2017 cmt 10
thomas rhett wife pregnant lauren 2017 cmt 11
thomas rhett wife pregnant lauren 2017 cmt 12
thomas rhett wife pregnant lauren 2017 cmt 13
thomas rhett wife pregnant lauren 2017 cmt 14
thomas rhett wife pregnant lauren 2017 cmt 15
thomas rhett wife pregnant lauren 2017 cmt 16
thomas rhett wife pregnant lauren 2017 cmt 17
thomas rhett wife pregnant lauren 2017 cmt 18
thomas rhett wife pregnant lauren 2017 cmt 19

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 CMT Awards, Billy Ray Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, cmt awards, cole swindell, darius rucker, Lauren Gregory, Pregnant Celebrities, Thomas Rhett

JJ Links Around The Web

getty
  • Kevin Hart responds to Bill Mahr's N-word joke - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande drops "Over the Rainbow" to raise money for Manchester victims - Just Jared Jr
  • Another Pretty Little Liars character got engaged in the latest episode - Wetpaint
  • David Spade is the latest celeb victim of a home burglary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Rihanna shuts down body shamers - Gossip Cop