Thomas Rhett Cradles Pregnant Wife Lauren's Baby Bump at CMT Awards 2017

Thomas Rhett is excited for baby No. 2 while stepping out at the 2017 CMT Music Awards held at the Music City Center on Wednesday evening (June 7) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 27-year-old country singer was joined on the carpet by his pregnant wife Lauren, and he cradled her growing baby bump while posing!

Not only is he performing, but Thomas is also up for three awards tonight.

Also in attendance were Billy Ray Cyrus (with daughter Brandi), Darius Rucker, and Cole Swindell.

