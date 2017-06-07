Tina Fey Inducts Audra McDonald Into Lincoln Center Hall Of Fame!

Tina Fey is all smiles as she poses alongside inductee Audra McDonald while attending the 2017 Lincoln Center Hall Of Fame Gala held at the Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday (June 6) in New York City.

The 47-year-old entertainer and Audra, 46, were joined at the event by Gavin Creel, James Monroe Iglehart, Ashley Brown, Lindsay Mendez and Norah O’Donnell.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tina Fey

The new honor, timed to a fundraising gala for the 11 arts organizations that make up Lincoln Center (including Lincoln Center Theater and the Metropolitan Opera), comes with a paving stone for each recipient in Lincoln Center’s plaza. The stones will have individual markers that will launch interactive digital content on a free app. Inductees also will receive a trophy designed by Heatherwick Studios, which was involved in the redesign of David Geffen Hall, one of the buildings on the Lincoln Center campus.

Audra trained at Lincoln Center’s Juilliard School, and her 1994 debut at Lincoln Center Theater in “Carousel” yielded the actress her first Tony.