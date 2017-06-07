Top Stories
Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 8:35 am

TLC Has Great Response to Man Asking About Their 'No Scrubs' Policy

TLC Has Great Response to Man Asking About Their 'No Scrubs' Policy

Comedian Paul F. Thompkins tweeted at the music group TLC about their hit song “No Scrubs,” and their exchange has now gone viral!

“Does anyone know if TLC has relaxed its policy on scrubs?,” Paul tweeted, to which the group responded on Twitter later, “hell no!”

The lyrics of the song describe a scrub as, “A scrub is a guy that thinks he’s fly/He’s also known as a busta/Always talkin’ about what he wants/And just sits on his broke ass.”

The group – consisting of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas – released their hit song in 1999.

Click inside to listen to “No Scrubs”…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Paul F Thompkins, TLC

JJ Links Around The Web

getty
  • Kevin Hart responds to Bill Mahr's N-word joke - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande drops "Over the Rainbow" to raise money for Manchester victims - Just Jared Jr
  • Another Pretty Little Liars character got engaged in the latest episode - Wetpaint
  • David Spade is the latest celeb victim of a home burglary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Rihanna shuts down body shamers - Gossip Cop