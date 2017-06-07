TLC Has Great Response to Man Asking About Their 'No Scrubs' Policy

Comedian Paul F. Thompkins tweeted at the music group TLC about their hit song “No Scrubs,” and their exchange has now gone viral!

“Does anyone know if TLC has relaxed its policy on scrubs?,” Paul tweeted, to which the group responded on Twitter later, “hell no!”

The lyrics of the song describe a scrub as, “A scrub is a guy that thinks he’s fly/He’s also known as a busta/Always talkin’ about what he wants/And just sits on his broke ass.”

The group – consisting of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas – released their hit song in 1999.

hell no! — TLC (@OfficialTLC) June 6, 2017

