Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017 - 16 Cast Members Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 12:29 am

Tom Cruise & Jimmy Fallon Perform Short Skits Written by Kids!

Tom Cruise & Jimmy Fallon Perform Short Skits Written by Kids!

Tom Cruise and Jimmy Fallon do a head bump while performing “Kid Theater” during an episode of The Tonight Show on Tuesday (June 6) in New York City.

The guys performed skits written by kids and they all were themed around Tom‘s new movie The Mummy. In all of the scenes, Tom played the role of the mummy.

After the taping, Tom joined the cast of his new movie at the New York premiere.

Make sure to see The Mummy when it hits theaters on Friday!


