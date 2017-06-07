Tom Cruise & Jimmy Fallon Perform Short Skits Written by Kids!

Tom Cruise and Jimmy Fallon do a head bump while performing “Kid Theater” during an episode of The Tonight Show on Tuesday (June 6) in New York City.

The guys performed skits written by kids and they all were themed around Tom‘s new movie The Mummy. In all of the scenes, Tom played the role of the mummy.

After the taping, Tom joined the cast of his new movie at the New York premiere.

Make sure to see The Mummy when it hits theaters on Friday!



Kid Theater with Tom Cruise