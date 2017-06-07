Top Stories
Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Alex Rodriguez's Ex Is Threatening to Release Their Private Messages

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 10:25 am

'Wonder Woman' Sequel: Director Patty Jenkins Not Yet Signed On

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has not signed on for the sequel to the film, despite publicly talking about the next movie in the franchise.

“The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right,” Patty told EW back in April about where the sequel will take place. “She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time.”

However, THR is reporting that Patty was signed to a one-movie deal with Warner Bros. Star Gal Gadot does has an option in place in her contract for Wonder Woman 2. The publication says that sequels in the DC Universe have not been common. 2013’s Man of Steel grossed over $650 million, but did not get a sequel. Sources say the studio wanted to see how much the film made in opening weekend before setting the sequel. Wonder Woman brought in over $100 million in the opening weekend.

Stay tuned for more information about a second Wonder Woman movie!
Photos: Warner Bros
Posted to: Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman

