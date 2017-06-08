Amy Schumer, Ellie Kemper, & Allison Williams Honor Teens at the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

Amy Schumer joins Ellie Kemper and Allison Williams as they attend the National Ceremony for the 2017 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards on Thursday night (June 8) at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The actresses stepped out for the event to honor teen students artists on their achievements in visual and literary arts.

The awards event honors the students with recognition, exhibition, publication, and scholarships for their creative work.

During the event, Former First Lady Michelle Obama made a special appearance where she congratulated the student poets telling them their work is “living proof of the power of poetry to change people’s lives.”