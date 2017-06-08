Top Stories
Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Wouldn't Hug Kesha

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 11:07 pm

Amy Schumer, Ellie Kemper, & Allison Williams Honor Teens at the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

Amy Schumer, Ellie Kemper, & Allison Williams Honor Teens at the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

Amy Schumer joins Ellie Kemper and Allison Williams as they attend the National Ceremony for the 2017 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards on Thursday night (June 8) at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The actresses stepped out for the event to honor teen students artists on their achievements in visual and literary arts.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amy Schumer

The awards event honors the students with recognition, exhibition, publication, and scholarships for their creative work.

During the event, Former First Lady Michelle Obama made a special appearance where she congratulated the student poets telling them their work is “living proof of the power of poetry to change people’s lives.”
Photos: Stuart Ramson/AP Images for Scholastic
Posted to: Allison Williams, Amy Schumer, Ellie Kemper

