Ariel Winter Slams Her Mom for Criticizing Her Revealing Outfits

Ariel Winter has been estranged from her mother Chrisoula Workman for years and now she’s slamming her for talking about her in the press.

The 19-year-old Modern Family actress was emancipated from her mom in 2015 and her sister Shanelle Gray became her legal guardian back in 2012 after evidence was discovered of her mom emotionally abusing her.

Chrisoula has now criticized Ariel‘s revealing outfit choices in a new interview.

“She needs to grow up. I would tell her to dress properly, be the beautiful person she is. I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it’s not necessary,” she told In Touch Weekly. “Ariel is smart, beautiful and talented. She is a legitimate actress. She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on.”

Ariel took to Twitter to respond to the comments and didn’t mention her mom by name.

“What’s sad is that you lie consistently. Also, why is it that you only choose to talk to me through the press? I’m doing just fine. 🚫Toxic,” she said.