Thu, 08 June 2017 at 12:31 pm

Austin Brown Dedicates L.A. Show To Prince, Drops 'Smile' From 'Acoustic Sessions' EP - Listen Here!

Austin Brown Dedicates L.A. Show To Prince, Drops 'Smile' From 'Acoustic Sessions' EP - Listen Here!

Austin Brown is all smiles while posing backstage at Hotel Cafe ahead of his Los Angeles showcase on Wednesday evening (June 7) in Hollywood.

“Happy born day to the ultimate showman and genius. I’m very fortunate that I was able to get to know this incredible kind and talented man,” the 31-year-old singer-songwriter, who’s son to singer Rebbie Jackson, captioned with his Instagram post. “Tonight’s show is dedicated to you Prince 7pm, LA @thehotelcafe we rock on for the purple one.”

Austin was joined by his childhood friend Evan Ross as he performed tracks from his upcoming Acoustic Sessions EP, including “Smile,” which was just released as the lead single.

Listen to “Smile” below…
