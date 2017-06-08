Top Stories
Celebrities React to James Comey's Testimony About Donald Trump &amp; Russia - Read Tweets

Celebrities React to James Comey's Testimony About Donald Trump & Russia - Read Tweets

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 3:32 pm

Bella Thorne Is Up To No Good in The Trailer For Her New Netflix Film 'You Get Me' (Exclusive)

Bella Thorne Is Up To No Good in The Trailer For Her New Netflix Film 'You Get Me' (Exclusive)

Bella Thorne plays the bad girl in her new Netflix movie You Get Me – and JustJared.com is exclusively premiering the trailer right here.

The film follows Tyler (Taylor John Smith), a high school student who is crazy in love with his perfect girlfriend Ali (Halston Sage).

When a big fight sends him spiraling, he lands in the arms of sexy out-of-towner Holly (Thorne) who shows him a night he wonâ€™t forget.

The next morning, he finds that not only is Ali taking him back, but that Holly is a new student at their school and is dead set on keeping Tyler to herself.

You Get Me by Awesomeness Films hits Netflix on June 23.


You Get Me – Exclusive Trailer
Just Jared on Facebook
bella thorne you get me trailer 01
bella thorne you get me trailer 02
bella thorne you get me trailer 03
bella thorne you get me trailer 04
bella thorne you get me trailer 05
bella thorne you get me trailer 06

Photos: Awesomeness Films
Posted to: Anna Akana, Bella Thorne, Exclusive, Halston Sage, Nash Grier, Taylor John Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande resumes her tour in Paris and everyone in attendance is put through rigorous security after the Manchester bombing - TMZ
  • Noah Cyrus wants to do a song with Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom's daughter says his marriage to Khloe Kardashian was "toxic" - Wetpaint
  • Check out one of the first reviews of The Mummy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Jennifer Aniston starring in a musical? - Gossip Cop