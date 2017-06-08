Bella Thorne Is Up To No Good in The Trailer For Her New Netflix Film 'You Get Me' (Exclusive)
Bella Thorne plays the bad girl in her new Netflix movie You Get Me – and JustJared.com is exclusively premiering the trailer right here.
The film follows Tyler (Taylor John Smith), a high school student who is crazy in love with his perfect girlfriend Ali (Halston Sage).
When a big fight sends him spiraling, he lands in the arms of sexy out-of-towner Holly (Thorne) who shows him a night he wonâ€™t forget.
The next morning, he finds that not only is Ali taking him back, but that Holly is a new student at their school and is dead set on keeping Tyler to herself.
You Get Me by Awesomeness Films hits Netflix on June 23.
You Get Me – Exclusive Trailer