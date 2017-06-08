Blake Shelton Performs 'Every Time I Hear That Song' at CMT Awards 2017 (Video)

Blake Shelton hits the stage at the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on Wednesday night (June 6) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 40-year-old country singer belted out his track, “Every Time I Hear That Song,” which you can watch below.

Blake‘s girlfriend Gwen Stefani wasn’t in attendance, but she did send her love.

“Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards gx,” she captioned a cute photo of them on Instagram that evening.



Blake Shelton Performs 2017 CMT Awards