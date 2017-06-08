Top Stories
CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 1:08 am

Blake Shelton Performs 'Every Time I Hear That Song' at CMT Awards 2017 (Video)

Blake Shelton Performs 'Every Time I Hear That Song' at CMT Awards 2017 (Video)

Blake Shelton hits the stage at the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on Wednesday night (June 6) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 40-year-old country singer belted out his track, “Every Time I Hear That Song,” which you can watch below.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Shelton

Blake‘s girlfriend Gwen Stefani wasn’t in attendance, but she did send her love.

“Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards gx,” she captioned a cute photo of them on Instagram that evening.


Blake Shelton Performs 2017 CMT Awards
Just Jared on Facebook
blake shelton cmt 2017 performance 01
blake shelton cmt 2017 performance 02
blake shelton cmt 2017 performance 03
blake shelton cmt 2017 performance 04
blake shelton cmt 2017 performance 05
blake shelton cmt 2017 performance 06
blake shelton cmt 2017 performance 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 CMT Music Awards, Blake Shelton, CMT Music Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande resumes her tour in Paris and everyone in attendance is put through rigorous security after the Manchester bombing - TMZ
  • Noah Cyrus wants to do a song with Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom's daughter says his marriage to Khloe Kardashian was "toxic" - Wetpaint
  • Check out one of the first reviews of The Mummy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Jennifer Aniston starring in a musical? - Gossip Cop