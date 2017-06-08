Top Stories
Brad Pitt Gives Weather Forecast for the Future: 'There Is No Future' (Video)

Brad Pitt is playing a weather man in this quick sketch for The Jim Jeffries Show, which came about after Donald Trump pulled the USA out of the Paris Accord.

“The world is still grappling with [Donald] Trump withdrawing from the Paris Accord and we wanted to address it one more time before we say goodnight,” Jim intro’d the sketch. “To help us understand climate change and what it means for the world, he’s our own Jim Jefferies Show weatherman.”

“Things are going to be getting warmer in this area here,” Brad said, pointing to one side of the weather map, “And this area here,” pointing to the other.

When asked about the future climate, Brad answered, “There is no future.” Watch below!
Photos: Getty
