Camila Cabello Was Almost on The Chainsmokers' 'Closer' Song

It turns out Camila Cabello could have been on The Chainsmokers‘ hit “Closer” instead of Halsey.

The 20-year-old singer revealed that she was asked to sing on the track during her interview with Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on Thursday (June 8) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

“I recorded that song and so they were like, ‘Oh do you want to be on the song?’ and I love the song, but I had to turn it down because I was with the group at the time and we were about to put an album out,” Camila said. “And so I didn’t want to, you know, I always tried to do my solo stuff off cycle, so that was super on and I had to say no. And then it was the number one song in the world!”

Listen to Camila‘s interview below:



Camila Cabello – Elvis Duran Interview