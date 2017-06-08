Celebrities React to James Comey's Testimony About Donald Trump & Russia - Read Tweets
Former Director of the FBI James Comey is currently testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee to talk about the investigation into Donald Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.
Some important tidbits that have come up so far include: James speaking about Trump asking for “loyalty” during the one-on-one meetings he had with president. He also said he has no doubts Russia interfered with the U.S. election, but has not been providing details due to the classified nature of the issue.
James then spoke about how he kept records of his meetings with Trump. It’s important to note that he never kept records of any meeting with any past President he has ever dealt with. “I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting,” he said.
Celebrities are watching the testimony live, and tweeting their thoughts.
Comey says he wrote what happened because concern about the "nature of the person" that @realDonaldTrump might lie re their meeting. Wow
— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) June 8, 2017
Why did Comey make memos of Trump interactions: "I thought he might lie" #ComeyHearing
— Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) June 8, 2017
This. Is. Crazy!! Watching history unfold.
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2017
All of this DETAILS #Loyalty #ComeyHearing
— Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) June 8, 2017
This whole thing WOW
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 8, 2017
Comey looks like the cat that got the cream, but also the cat who very much likes to be petted + also the cat who leaves a bird in your shoe
— Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) June 8, 2017
"Not a question I can answer in open settings" is my new go to
— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 8, 2017
Who's watching with me? #ComeyTestimony
— Ricki Lake (@RickiLake) June 8, 2017
HOLY SHIT!!!!!! #ComeyTestimony
— Chris Lowell (@mrchrislowell) June 8, 2017
Can Comey run for president please?
— Chely Wright (@chelywright) June 8, 2017
What if the Russians killed all the famouses that died in 2016 to distract us from hacks. pic.twitter.com/O9ciKCy0DV
— Lily (@lilyallen) June 8, 2017
I am watching the Comey Hearing. #DoNotDisturb https://t.co/4C1AQ2r2Hi
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) June 8, 2017
Comey kept a record of conversations because he felt THIS president might… At any time… Put out false statements…
— Sam Champion (@SamChampion) June 8, 2017
Are you watching this? #comeyhearing
— Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) June 8, 2017
Trump is an abusive, manipulative, unsavvy, short-sighted, short-fingered, dirty, creepy, entitled, criminal thug who thinks he's above law.
— Chely Wright (@chelywright) June 8, 2017