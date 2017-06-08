Celebrities React to James Comey's Testimony About Donald Trump & Russia - Read Tweets

Top Stories
Former Director of the FBI James Comey is currently testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee to talk about the investigation into Donald Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Some important tidbits that have come up so far include: James speaking about Trump asking for “loyalty” during the one-on-one meetings he had with president. He also said he has no doubts Russia interfered with the U.S. election, but has not been providing details due to the classified nature of the issue.

James then spoke about how he kept records of his meetings with Trump. It’s important to note that he never kept records of any meeting with any past President he has ever dealt with. “I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting,” he said.

Celebrities are watching the testimony live, and tweeting their thoughts.

Click inside to read more celebrity reactions…
