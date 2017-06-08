Daya Wears a Full Vans Look to Judge a Shoe Competition!

Daya wears head-to-toe Vans while performing at the Vans Custom Culture event on Wednesday (June 7) at H.D. Buttercup Loft in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old singer was one of the judges at the event, where students from five high schools from around the country were flown in to have the shoes they designed put on display. One school went home with a $50,000 grand prize towards their art department!

“such an inspiring atmosphere today @vanscustomculture thanks for having me perform,” Daya wrote on Instagram.

FYI: Daya is wearing a Vans jacket, bralette, pants, and slip-on shoes.