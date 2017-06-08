Ellen Pompeo Reps Her Love for Pink Pants & 'Wonder Woman'

Ellen Pompeo added a bold pop of color to her latest outfit!

The 47-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star was spotted grabbing a bite to eat at E Baldi Italian restaurant on Wednesday (June 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She paired her bright pink pants with a simple white button-up blouse.

Ellen recently took to Twitter to express her love of the box office smash Wonder Woman.

“Thank you @VictoriaMahoney amazing film by some amazing women,” Ellen tweeted in response to a tweet by filmmaker Victoria Mahoney. Ellen also tagged Charlize Theron, Christina Ricci, and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

ICYMI, Ellen wrapped Grey’s Anatomy season 13 filming with a dance party! Grey’s will return to ABC for season 14 in the fall.