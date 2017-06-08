Ellen Pompeo Reps Her Love for Pink Pants & 'Wonder Woman'
Ellen Pompeo added a bold pop of color to her latest outfit!
The 47-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star was spotted grabbing a bite to eat at E Baldi Italian restaurant on Wednesday (June 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
She paired her bright pink pants with a simple white button-up blouse.
Ellen recently took to Twitter to express her love of the box office smash Wonder Woman.
“Thank you @VictoriaMahoney amazing film by some amazing women,” Ellen tweeted in response to a tweet by filmmaker Victoria Mahoney. Ellen also tagged Charlize Theron, Christina Ricci, and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.
ICYMI, Ellen wrapped Grey’s Anatomy season 13 filming with a dance party! Grey’s will return to ABC for season 14 in the fall.
Thank you @VictoriaMahoney amazing film by some amazing women @CharlizeAfrica @ChristinaRicci @PattyJenks https://t.co/d7KZLrxwFF
— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) May 31, 2017