Emma Roberts Gets to Work on Movie with Hayden Christensen

Emma Roberts films a scene for her upcoming movie Little Italy with co-star Hayden Christensen on Wednesday (June 7) in Toronto, Canada.

The co-stars have been hard at work lately on the upcoming film!

Emma recently started a book club called Belletrist and she took to Instagram last week to tell fans what she is currently reading. After sharing a photo of herself in a book store, Emma showed off her copy of Melissa Febos‘ memoir “Abandon Me.”

“What’s everyone else doing? 🌻🍃#currentlyreading #belletrist,” Emma captioned the below pic.