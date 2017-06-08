Top Stories
Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Wouldn't Hug Kesha

Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Wouldn't Hug Kesha

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 7:18 pm

Emma Roberts Gets to Work on Movie with Hayden Christensen

Emma Roberts Gets to Work on Movie with Hayden Christensen

Emma Roberts films a scene for her upcoming movie Little Italy with co-star Hayden Christensen on Wednesday (June 7) in Toronto, Canada.

The co-stars have been hard at work lately on the upcoming film!

Emma recently started a book club called Belletrist and she took to Instagram last week to tell fans what she is currently reading. After sharing a photo of herself in a book store, Emma showed off her copy of Melissa Febos‘ memoir “Abandon Me.”

“What’s everyone else doing? 🌻🍃#currentlyreading #belletrist,” Emma captioned the below pic.

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

Just Jared on Facebook
emma roberts gets to work on movie with hayden christensen 01
emma roberts gets to work on movie with hayden christensen 02
emma roberts gets to work on movie with hayden christensen 03

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Emma Roberts, Hayden Christensen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande resumes her tour in Paris and everyone in attendance is put through rigorous security after the Manchester bombing - TMZ
  • Noah Cyrus wants to do a song with Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom's daughter says his marriage to Khloe Kardashian was "toxic" - Wetpaint
  • Check out one of the first reviews of The Mummy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Jennifer Aniston starring in a musical? - Gossip Cop