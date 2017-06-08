Top Stories
Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Wouldn't Hug Kesha

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 10:42 pm

Emma Stone Returns to the Red Carpet After Her Oscar Win!

Emma Stone Returns to the Red Carpet After Her Oscar Win!

Emma Stone walks the red carpet while attending the American Film Institute’s 2017 Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute on Thursday (June 8) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actress was on hand to help honor Diane Keaton, someone she has called her “beauty icon” in the past!

This is Emma‘s first major red carpet appearance since winning an Oscar for her work in La La Land earlier this year. She has been in London for the past few months working on an upcoming film and is now back in L.A.!

FYI: Emma is wearing a Loewe multi-color needlepunch dress.

10+ pictures inside of Emma Stone attending the event…

Photos: Getty
