Emma Stone Returns to the Red Carpet After Her Oscar Win!

Emma Stone walks the red carpet while attending the American Film Institute’s 2017 Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute on Thursday (June 8) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actress was on hand to help honor Diane Keaton, someone she has called her “beauty icon” in the past!

This is Emma‘s first major red carpet appearance since winning an Oscar for her work in La La Land earlier this year. She has been in London for the past few months working on an upcoming film and is now back in L.A.!

FYI: Emma is wearing a Loewe multi-color needlepunch dress.

