Fifth Harmony Dance It Out In 'Down' Music Video - Watch Here!

It’s going down in the just released music video for Fifth Harmony‘s latest single, “Down” featuring Gucci Mane, and you can watch it right here!

The clip, directed by James Larese, sees the four girls – Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Normani Kordei – serving up some fierce choreography in front of motel.

“Down” is Fifth Harmony‘s first song since Camila Cabello left the group last year.

“Thank you to our Harmonizer family for showing us so much love and making #DOWN the most added song on pop & rhythm radio!!!!! 💙💙,” 5H tweeted.

Watch the music video below…



Fifth Harmony – ‘Down’ Music Video