Harry Styles Announces 56 New Tour Dates for 2018

Fans of Harry Styles who weren’t able to get tickets to his intimate concerts later this year are in lucky as he just added 56 new shows to his world tour!

The 23-year-old former One Direction singer will be playing even bigger venues this time while stopping in countries all around the world.

Country singer Kacey Musgraves will support Harry for the U.S. and Canada dates while Warpaint will be touring with him in Asia and Leon Bridges will perform in South America and Mexico. Special guest for the European and Australian dates will be announced soon!

Tickets for the upcoming shows go on sale on Friday, June 16. Harry is using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program for the North American dates, so make sure to register before next Friday.

Click inside to see the dates for Harry Styles’ tour…

Harry Styles – 2018 Tour Dates

3/11/2018 Basel, Switzerland St. Jakobshalle

3/13/2018 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena

3/14/2018 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

3/16/2018 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

3/18/2018 Stockholm, Sweden Ericsson Globe

3/19/2018 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena

3/21/2018 Oslo, Norway Spektrum

3/24/2018 Oberhausen, Germany König-Pilsener-Arena

3/25/2018 Hamburg, Germany Barclaycard Arena

3/27/2018 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle

3/30/2018 Barcelona, Spain Palau Sant Jordi

3/31/2018 Madrid, Spain WiZink Center

4/2/2018 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum

4/4/2018 Bologna, Italy Unipol Arena

4/5/2018 Mannheim, Germany SAP Arena

4/7/2018 Birmingham, UK Genting Arena

4/9/2018 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

4/11/2018 London, UK The O2

4/12/2018 London, UK The O2

4/14/2018 Glasgow, UK The SSE Hydro

4/16/2018 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

4/21/2018 Perth, Australia Perth Arena

4/24/2018 Melbourne, Australia Hisense Arena

4/27/2018 Sydney, Australia Qudos Bank Arena

4/28/2018 Brisbane, Australia Entertainment Centre

5/1/2018 Manila, The Philippines MOA Arena †

5/3/2018 Singapore Indoor Stadium †

5/5/2018 Hong Kong Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre †

5/7/2018 Bangkok, Thailand IMPACT Arena †

5/10/2018 Osaka, Japan Kobe World †

5/12/2018 Tokyo, Japan Makuhari Messe †

5/23/2018 Buenos Aires, Argentina DirecTV Arena ♢

5/25/2018 Santiago, Chile Movistar Arena ♢

5/27/2018 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Jeunesse Arena ♢

5/29/2018 São Paulo, Brazil Espaço das Américas ♢

6/1/2018 Mexico City, Mexico Palacio de los Deportes ♢

6/5/2018 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center *

6/7/2018 Houston, TX Toyota Center *

6/9/2018 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center *

6/11/2018 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center *

6/12/2018 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena *

6/15/2018 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center *

6/16/2018 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre *

6/18/2018 Boston, MA TD Garden *

6/21/2018 New York, NY Madison Square Garden *

6/24/2018 Washington, DC Verizon Center *

6/26/2018 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena *

6/27/2018 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse *

6/30/2018 Chicago, IL United Center *

7/1/2018 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center *

7/3/2018 Denver, CO Pepsi Center *

7/6/2018 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena *

7/7/2018 Seattle, WA Key Arena *

7/9/2018 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center *

7/11/2018 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose *

7/13/2018 Los Angeles, CA The Forum *