'High School Musical' Fans Lose Their Minds When They Find Coach Bolton - Watch!

Coach Bolton has been spotted on by some diehard High School Musical fans!

Bart Johnson – the actor who played Troy Bolton (Zac Efron)’s dad in the Disney Channel film franchise – was recently spotted while he was out for a run by a couple of fans.

A fan can be heard in the Instagram video yelling “Wait, please! It’s Troy Bolton’s dad!” before Bart runs over to them.

Bart then delivers the famous High School Musical line “What’s up Wildcats? Keep your head in the game!” before continuing on with his run.

Bart currently stars in Amazon’s Gortimer Gibbons and is married to Blake Lively‘s older sister Robyn who he shares three kids with.

Watch the fan interaction below!