CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Ben McKenzie & Morena Baccarin Marry in Brooklyn!

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 7:00 am

Hilary Duff Has a Cinderella (Story) Moment on 'Younger' Set

Hilary Duff looked like a real-life princess while shooting new scenes for her hit TV Land series Younger!

The 29-year-old actress was spotted strutting her stuff in this glamorous ball gown and earrings on set on Wednesday (June 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff visiting a lobster food truck on set

Her hair was tied back in an elegant pony.

She was also seen in a much more casual t-shirt, ripped jeans, and red jacket as she cradled her dog newly adopted puppy Momo between takes.

The trailer for Younger‘s fourth season, which will premiere later this month on TV Land, was recently released, featuring guest stars like Kristin Chenoweth.
