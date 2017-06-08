Hugh Jackman Reveals the Secret to His Long-Lasting Marriage

Hugh Jackman is opening up about his 21-year marriage.

The 48-year-old Logan actor was asked about the secret to his relationship with wife Deborra-Lee Furness, whom he married back in 1995.

“Meditation!” Hugh told People. “We meditate together. And sometimes we have friends over to do it, too. It’s a lovely Sunday-morning thing. Everyone comes over, and then we have breakfast.”

Pictured: Hugh and Deborra-Lee stepped out at the 2017 Stephan Weiss Apple Awards with Hillary Clinton, Andy Cohen, and Helena Christensen on Wednesday (June 7) in New York City.