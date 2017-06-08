Top Stories
CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Ben McKenzie & Morena Baccarin Marry in Brooklyn!

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 2:10 am

Hugh Jackman Reveals the Secret to His Long-Lasting Marriage

Hugh Jackman Reveals the Secret to His Long-Lasting Marriage

Hugh Jackman is opening up about his 21-year marriage.

The 48-year-old Logan actor was asked about the secret to his relationship with wife Deborra-Lee Furness, whom he married back in 1995.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman

“Meditation!” Hugh told People. “We meditate together. And sometimes we have friends over to do it, too. It’s a lovely Sunday-morning thing. Everyone comes over, and then we have breakfast.”

Pictured: Hugh and Deborra-Lee stepped out at the 2017 Stephan Weiss Apple Awards with Hillary Clinton, Andy Cohen, and Helena Christensen on Wednesday (June 7) in New York City.

hugh jackman stephan weiss apple awards 01
hugh jackman stephan weiss apple awards 02
hugh jackman stephan weiss apple awards 03
hugh jackman stephan weiss apple awards 04
hugh jackman stephan weiss apple awards 05
hugh jackman stephan weiss apple awards 06
hugh jackman stephan weiss apple awards 07
hugh jackman stephan weiss apple awards 08
hugh jackman stephan weiss apple awards 09
hugh jackman stephan weiss apple awards 10
hugh jackman stephan weiss apple awards 11
hugh jackman stephan weiss apple awards 12

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Andy Cohen, Deborra Lee Furness, Helena Christensen, Hillary Clinton, Hugh Jackman

