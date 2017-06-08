Top Stories
Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Ian Somerhalder Carries Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed's Purse at Lunch!

Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Wouldn't Hug Kesha

Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Wouldn't Hug Kesha

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate Her Character'

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Ariana Grande Returns to Tour, Ups Security at Venues

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 5:23 pm

Ian Somerhalder & Pregnant Nikki Reed Go for a Lunch Date!

Ian Somerhalder & Pregnant Nikki Reed Go for a Lunch Date!

Ian Somerhalder steps out with his wife Nikki Reed for lunch on Tuesday afternoon (June 6) at Gjelina in Venice, Calif.

The hot couple is currently expecting their first child together and Nikki was seen with a growing baby bump!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nikki Reed

Ian was such a gentleman and carried Nikki‘s purse over his shoulder and put his bulging biceps on display while opening the big wooden door for the restaurant.

50+ pictures inside of Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed out for lunch…

Just Jared on Facebook
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 01
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 02
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 03
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 04
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 05
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 06
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 07
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 08
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 09
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 10
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 11
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 12
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 13
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 14
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 15
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 16
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 17
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 18
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 19
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 20
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 21
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 22
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 23
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 24
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 25
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 26
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 27
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 28
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 29
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 30
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 31
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 32
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 33
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 34
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 35
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 36
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 37
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 38
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 39
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 40
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 41
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 42
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 43
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 44
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 45
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 46
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 47
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 48
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 49
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 50
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 51
ian somerhalder pregnant nikki reed go for a lunch date 52

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande resumes her tour in Paris and everyone in attendance is put through rigorous security after the Manchester bombing - TMZ
  • Noah Cyrus wants to do a song with Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom's daughter says his marriage to Khloe Kardashian was "toxic" - Wetpaint
  • Check out one of the first reviews of The Mummy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Jennifer Aniston starring in a musical? - Gossip Cop