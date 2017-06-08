Is There a 'The Mummy' End Credits Scene?

The Mummy is being released in theaters at midnight tonight, and fans are wondering if they should stick around for an end credits scene.

Well, no need to stay in your seats because nothing happens after the credits of the action-packed film.

The film stars Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance and Russell Crowe.

Here is the synopsis: Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess (Boutella) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.