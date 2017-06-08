Top Stories
Thu, 08 June 2017 at 7:02 pm

Jay Z's Tidal Teases '4:44' Starring Three Oscar Winners!

Jay Z's Tidal Teases '4:44' Starring Three Oscar Winners!

It looks like Jay Z is finally revealing the meaning behind his “4:44″ billboards!

A few days ago, Tidal-branded “4:44″ billboards popped up all around New York City, and fans started to speculate that they were teasing the 47-year-old rapper’s upcoming album.

However, a commercial was released during the recent NBA Finals game suggesting a Tidal-based movie is on the horizon.

In the below movie trailer, Mahershala Ali plays a boxer with Danny Glover as his trainer before the card at the end reveals Lupita Nyong’o will also be making an appearance in the film.

Watch the trailer below!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: danny glover, Jay Z, Lupita Nyong'o, Mahershala Ali

