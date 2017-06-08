Jay Z's Tidal Teases '4:44' Starring Three Oscar Winners!
It looks like Jay Z is finally revealing the meaning behind his “4:44″ billboards!
A few days ago, Tidal-branded “4:44″ billboards popped up all around New York City, and fans started to speculate that they were teasing the 47-year-old rapper’s upcoming album.
However, a commercial was released during the recent NBA Finals game suggesting a Tidal-based movie is on the horizon.
In the below movie trailer, Mahershala Ali plays a boxer with Danny Glover as his trainer before the card at the end reveals Lupita Nyong’o will also be making an appearance in the film.
Watch the trailer below!
Excited to bring @Sprint customers exclusive content through our partnership with @TIDALHiFi – more news coming tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/YIbZ4h5Zoq
— MarceloClaure (@marceloclaure) June 8, 2017