Thu, 08 June 2017 at 3:35 pm

Jennifer Hudson Slays James Corden With Epic Dreamgirls-Inspired Rap Battle - Watch Here!

Jennifer Hudson Slays James Corden With Epic Dreamgirls-Inspired Rap Battle - Watch Here!

Jennifer Hudson served as James Corden‘s latest opponent on his Drop the Mic segment for last night’s (June 7) London edition of The Late Late Show – and it was one hell of a rap battle!

Subjects of attack included Jennifer‘s elimination on American Idol and Corden‘s weight among other hilarious shots.

“You remember Jen—she got famous in the states on American Idol for coming in seventh place,” the 38-year-old host began. “You won an Oscar for Dreamgirls, I get it. No one remembers you in that film because Beyoncé’s in it. Basically tonight I’m confusing what I’m doing. I’m battling a woman who’s famous for losing.”

Jennifer fired back with: “I won an Oscar, a Grammy — hell, I won at life,” she said, reminding him, “I can sing, act, dance, but you still look like you’re tryin’, more fake than a vape and just as unsatisfying.”

To wrap it up, Jennifer showed off her award-winning pipes, Dreamgirls-style. “You think you can beat me? I’m so confused how… And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going!’” Watch the battle below…


Drop the Mic w/ Jennifer Hudson
jennifer hudson slays james corden with epic dreamgirls inspired rap battle 01
jennifer hudson slays james corden with epic dreamgirls inspired rap battle 02
jennifer hudson slays james corden with epic dreamgirls inspired rap battle 03
jennifer hudson slays james corden with epic dreamgirls inspired rap battle 04

Credit: Craig Sugden; Photos: CBS
Posted to: James Corden, Jennifer Hudson

