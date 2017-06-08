Jerry Seinfeld Celebrates Fatherhood with Wife Jessica!

Father’s Day is getting closer and closer and Jerry Seinfeld is celebrating fatherhood as we approach the special day!

The 63-year-old comedian was joined by his wife Jessica at the Good+ Foundation and Mr Porter Fatherhood Lunch on Thursday (June 8) in New York City.

Seth Meyers was also at the event!

The lunch coincided with the launch of Mr Porter’s White Shirts Campaign, a US charity sales drive in which 100% of net sales from a selection of white shirts sold from June 8-18 will be donated to Good+ Foundation.

Jerry just broke his silence on the video of him denying Kesha a hug at an event this week and explained why he didn’t embrace the pop star.