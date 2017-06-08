Jessica Chastain & Boyfriend Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Enjoy Family Time in Italy

Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo have been getting in some quality time with each other’s families.

The 40-year-old Zookeeper’s Wife actress and her boyfriend were spotted stepping out for some sightseeing on Wednesday (June 7) in Venice, Italy.

The group moved to an indoor location to stay dry after it started raining.

The longtime couple hit the red carpet last month for the 2017 amfAR Gala in France.

Jessica was one of the jury members at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and, after watching 20 movies in 10 days at the festival, revealed that she was “disturbed” by the representation of women in the films. She received tons of praise for her critique.

She does, however, love Wonder Woman.