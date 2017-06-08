Top Stories
CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Ben McKenzie &amp; Morena Baccarin Marry in Brooklyn!

Ben McKenzie & Morena Baccarin Marry in Brooklyn!

Thu, 08 June 2017 at 6:30 am

Jessica Chastain & Boyfriend Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Enjoy Family Time in Italy

Jessica Chastain & Boyfriend Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Enjoy Family Time in Italy

Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo have been getting in some quality time with each other’s families.

The 40-year-old Zookeeper’s Wife actress and her boyfriend were spotted stepping out for some sightseeing on Wednesday (June 7) in Venice, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Chastain

The group moved to an indoor location to stay dry after it started raining.

The longtime couple hit the red carpet last month for the 2017 amfAR Gala in France.

Jessica was one of the jury members at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and, after watching 20 movies in 10 days at the festival, revealed that she was “disturbed” by the representation of women in the films. She received tons of praise for her critique.

She does, however, love Wonder Woman.

#WONDERWOMAN Ok ladies, now let's get in formation. @gal_gadot #PattyJenkins

A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on

Just Jared on Facebook
jessica chastain and boyfriend gian luca passi de preposulo enjoy family time in italy 01
jessica chastain and boyfriend gian luca passi de preposulo enjoy family time in italy 02
jessica chastain and boyfriend gian luca passi de preposulo enjoy family time in italy 03
jessica chastain and boyfriend gian luca passi de preposulo enjoy family time in italy 04
jessica chastain and boyfriend gian luca passi de preposulo enjoy family time in italy 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, Jessica Chastain

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande resumes her tour in Paris and everyone in attendance is put through rigorous security after the Manchester bombing - TMZ
  • Noah Cyrus wants to do a song with Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr
  • Lamar Odom's daughter says his marriage to Khloe Kardashian was "toxic" - Wetpaint
  • Check out one of the first reviews of The Mummy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Jennifer Aniston starring in a musical? - Gossip Cop